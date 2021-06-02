Nearly halfway through 2021, most automakers are focused on 2022 models. However, Honda recently released a new trim level – called the special edition – to its 2021 CR-V lineup, which slots between the current LX and EX trim levels. Pricing for the new CR-V Special Edition starts at $27,725 for the front-wheel-drive model and $29,195 for all-wheel drive.

Next to the base LX trim, which costs $26,525, the latest offering brings new tech including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, remote start, push-button start, and heated mirrors. Also included are 17-inch black alloy wheels and a six-speaker stereo system.

(Note: these are images of the higher-spec Touring trim. Honda has not yet released images of the Special Edition Trim.)

Unfortunately, the new trim level won’t receive the hybrid powertrains offered with the CR-V EX, EX-L, and Touring. Instead, the Special Edition trim will only come with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine putting out 190 horsepower (142 kilowatts). Drive will be supplied through a continuously variable automatic transmission.

This isn’t the first time the Japanese automaker has released a Special Edition trim. The Pilot and Accord have previously received similar packages. Despite sharing the same name, the Accord s Special Edition package is in a different ballpark when it comes to optional extras. It receives leather upholstery, an 8.0-inch display, an eight-speaker sound system, sport pedals, a rear spoiler, 19-inch alloy wheels, a 12-way adjustable driver’s seat, and smartphone compatibility.

While the added accoutrement is certainly nice, the $27,725 CR-V pack struggles to compete with its rivals in the price department. Comparable vehicles include the Hyundai Tucson ($26,135), Mazda CX-5 ($26,545), Kia Sportage ($25,265) and Subaru Forester ($25,845).