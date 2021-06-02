The price of the Ford Bronco Sport will increase once again, according to Cars Direct citing a letter from the Blue Oval to dealers. In addition, around a dozen of the automakers' products will soon have a higher MSRP, including the Escape.

Specifically, the base Bronco Sport will cost $395 more to take the starting price to $28,710 including destination. The Big Bend grade will be $400 more expensive. The Outer Banks and Badlands will increase by $540.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport First Drive

23 Photos

Cars Direct suggests that right now could be a good time to buy a Bronco Sport, if you're in the market for one. A customer could get ahold of the crossover before the price increase and get the available incentive of $500 bonus cash a 0 percent interest rate on a 48-month loan. As further motivation, The Blue Oval will allegedly cut back on incentives next month.

Started December 23, 2020, Ford increased the price of the Bronco Sport by $160 over the original cost of $28,155 after destination. With this latest cost hike, the crossover will be $555 more expensive than when reaching the market.

As of April, Ford has delivered 37,212 units of the Bronco Sport in the US. It ranks third in sales among the brand's crossovers and SUVs behind 92,284 examples of the Explorer and 56,670 Escapes in the same period.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Bronco Sport a Top Safety Pick+ award because of the model's crashworthiness and safety technology. The standard Co-Pilot 360 features earned a Superior score for preventing both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian collisions. The standard LED projector headlights also received top marks.

The Bronco Sport comes with a turbocharged 1.5-liter three-cylinder making 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 190 pound-feet of torque (259 Newton-meters). The other option is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with 245 hp (183 kW) and 275 lb-ft (259 Nm). Regardless of the powertrain, there's an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.