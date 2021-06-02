Toyota used the debut of the Corolla Cross in the US as an opportunity to show the bZ4X electric crossover concept in North America for the first time. The automaker now confirms that the production version debuts later this year and goes on sale in early 2022.

"Roughly the size of a RAV4, with the versatility to stand apart from other BEVs, it will be well-positioned in the sweet spot of the market,” said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing.

The photos that Toyota is sharing suggest that the production version of the bZ4x could look very similar to the concept we are seeing here. There aren't many wild design flourishes that would be impossible to bring to production. The most fanciful element is the yoke-style steering wheel that's on display in some of the pictures. Although, other shots show a traditional, circular wheel, so this feature might be something exclusive to the show car.

The cabin includes a digital instrument cluster, a widescreen infotainment display, and a tiny screen for the HVAC system. The center console includes a knob for selecting the drive modes.

There are no specific powertrain details about the bZ4X yet. The model is all-wheel drive, which suggests a two-motor setup. It rides on the e-TNGA platform.

Toyota co-developed the bZ4X with Subaru. The other brand will also get a version of the electric crossover that it will call the Solterra. The vehicle will arrive in the US in mid-2022.

Toyota will eventually have a family of seven bZ models by 2025. Based on trademarks, they will be the bZ1X through bZ5X, including some without the 'X' in the name for ones without all-wheel drive. They will be among 15 EVs available globally from the automaker by that time. There will also be 70 electrified products worldwide from the company.