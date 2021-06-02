The 2022 Jaguar F-Type is now exclusively available with supercharged V8 engines in the United States. The four- and six-cylinder powerplants are no longer available. Instead, buyers can get the new P450 with 444 horsepower (331 kilowatts) or the R making 575 hp (429 kW).

The P450 makes 428 pound-feet (580 Newton-meters) of torque starting from 2,500 rpm. It comes standard with an electronically controlled active differential. The model gets to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.4 seconds in both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations. The top speed is 177 mph (285 kph).

The P450 comes standard with 20-inch wheels and brakes that measure 380 millimeters (14.96 inches) in front and 376 millimeters (14.8 inches) in the back. The model also comes with an active exhaust with a selectable quiet start mode that keeps the pipes muted initially, so you don't annoy the neighbors in the morning. There are six-way power electric seats.

The P450 R-Dynamic AWD has a few additional touches. There is a gloss black finish on the front splitter, side sills, valence, and venturi. The model has auto-dimming, power-folding, and heated side mirrors. It rides on 20-inch, split-spoke wheels that are gloss dark gray with diamond-turned details. The cabin has 12-way power seats, a power-adjustable steering column, and branded treadplates.

There are no changes for the F-Type R in 2022. It can reach 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.5 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 186 mph (299 kph)

The P450 is available as a coupe or convertible, and it comes in RWD or R-Dynamic AWD trims. Prices start at $69,900 (plus a $1,150 destination charge) for the rear-drive coupe or $79,900 for the all-wheel-drive hardtop. Jag isn't yet releasing prices for the convertible. The F-Type R is still $103,200.