While we're patiently waiting for the next-generation fullsize Tundra to break cover, Toyota is updating the smaller Tacoma for the upcoming 2022 model year. Catering to off-road enthusiasts, the TRD Pro and Trail Edition are back and come along with a series of mechanical and visual upgrades.

So, what's new for 2022MY? Starting off with the TRD Pro, the suspension lift increases height by 1.5 inches up front and 0.5 inches at the rear. Using TRD-tuned Fox internal bypass shocks, the rugged truck now boasts a 36.4-degree approach angle and a 24.7-degree departure angle, while the breakover angle measures 26.6 inches. Toyota claims these are all better compared to the 2021 Tacoma TRD Pro.

There's more suspension travel than before courtesy of TRD forged upper control arms providing additional rebound stroke. Those 16-inch black wheels with chunky Goodyear all-terrain tires are also on the list of novelties, much like the "TRD Pro" stamping on the rear quarter panel. Toyota has removed the upper TRD Pro door badge for 2022, replacing it with a black "Tacoma" mounted lower on the door.

Speaking of visual changes, the updated Tacoma TRD Pro gains an exclusive Electric Lime Metallic paint as well as hood graphics to go along with the blacked-out hood scoop. Should this vibrant color be too much, Toyota will also sell the truck in Midnight Black Metallic, Magnetic Gray Metallic, or Super White.

Introduced for 2021MY, the Trail Edition returns strictly as a Double Cab 4x4 affair with a standard rear locking differential. It gets a retro-flavored front grille with bronze lettering and sits on 16-inch wheels featuring the same bronze finish. This one too benefits from a suspension lift (1.1-inch front and 0.5-inch rear), resulting in a 34-degree approach angle, a 23.6-degree departure angle, and a 26.4-degree breakover angle.

Lunar Rock joins the color palette for 2022MY alongside Super White, Army Green, and Midnight Black Metallic. Much like the TRD Pro, the Tacoma Trail Edition can be had with hood graphics and black badging, while the rear bumper of both versions is color-keyed with the rest of the truck. It borrows the undercarriage skid plates from the TRD Off-Road grade.

Both flavors of the midsize truck will be going on sale this fall. We are not expecting any major changes in terms of pricing compared to the 2021 Tacoma, which costs $44,325 for the TRD Pro and $37,080 for the Trail Edition with 4x4.