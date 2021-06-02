It's hard to believe we're already halfway through 2021, but 2022 model-year vehicles are nearly here and Toyota is opening the floodgates on new announcements. For performance fans, information is out on the new Toyota 86 but we suspect the bigger news will stem from its big brother, the 2022 Toyota Supra. That holds especially true if you live in North America.

Feast your eyes on the new Supra A91-CF Edition, and you can probably guess what CF stands for. All spelled out, this is officially the 2022 Toyota Supra A91 Carbon Fiber Special Edition so yeah, we'll just stick with the CF moniker. The formula is simple – start with a 2022 Supra 3.0 and add exposed carbon fiber to the front splitter, side rocker panels, side and rear canards, and make the spoiler a bit taller with a carbon fiber duckbill. Bolt up some exclusive matte black 19-inch wheels, give the interior a red/black makeover with more carbon fiber trim, and you have the A91-CF Edition in a nutshell.

It certainly enhances the look of the Supra, but Toyota says the add-ons are also functional. The carbon fiber vents and duckbill wing add downforce and stability to help the CF-Edition tame a race track. Our personal experience with the Supra did reveal a lively machine when pushed hard, so a little aerodynamic help shouldn't be a bad thing. However, it's something only a very select group of buyers will experience. Toyota only has plans for 600 CF-Edition cars, and they will be sold exclusively in North America.

If you can't get your hands on the CF-Edition, Toyota says all Supra 3.0 models get heated seats as standard equipment. Red is also a new interior option on the 3.0, and Supras equipped with the premium audio setup will have full-screen Apple CarPlay functionality. Something available to all Supra models – from a base 2.0 to the 3.0 Premium – is a complimentary one-year membership in the National Auto Sport Association (NASA) where, in theory, you can hone your driving skills in a safe environment.

Look for the 2022 Supra to reach dealerships in the fall. Pricing for all models, including the new A91-CF Edition, will be announced closer to the on-sale date.