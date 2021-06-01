California-based Czinger Vehicles Inc. revealed its first hypercar back in early 2020, introducing the stunning 21C with tandem seating and gobs of power. The company has worked to refine the model since then, and today, it has announced the production specification vehicle. It has received a handful of upgrades over the model shown last year, including a higher top speed, a wider stance, and other changes that further enhance its performance.

According to the company, the car now measures 2,050 millimeters (80.7 inches) wide. Power comes from a hybrid system that pairs two electric motors with an in-house developed twin-turbocharged 2.88-liter flat-plane crank V8, with the two motors each powering a front wheel. The total output is 1,250 horsepower (932 kilowatts), which is plenty when you consider the car has a dry weight of 1,240 kilograms. That combination gives the car superb performance numbers thanks to the all-wheel-drive setup.

The Czinger 21C can rocket from 0 to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 1.9 seconds, which is quicker than the Rimac Nevera that also debuted today. It takes the Czinger 13.8 seconds to reach 186 mph (300 kph) and 21.3 seconds to hit 248 kph (400 kph). One change over the original model is the top speed, which is up from 268 mph (423 kph) to 281 mph (452 kph), which is achievable in the car’s optional “vmax configuration.” It can complete the quarter-mile in 8.1 seconds, though the company doesn’t give provide the speed.

Czinger notes that there’ll be a 100-hp (74 kW) upgrade available, giving the car 1,350 hp (1,006 kW). The company pairs the powertrain with an ultra-light seven-speed automated manual gearbox, too. While the car certainly advertises its crazy output, it’s designed to be eco-friendly or as friendly as such a car can be. Czinger designed it to run on a variety of different fuel types, including carbon recycled methanol and other e-fuels so that it can operate as a zero-emission vehicle. The complaint plans to price just 80 21C hypercars.