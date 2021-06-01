While EVs bring a lot of exciting technology to the table, range remains a concern for many motorists looking to make the switch. That’s why Toyota recently set a new record for distance traveled on one tank of hydrogen using its latest Mirai, which is propelled by fuel-cell electric power.

The journey started on May 26, 2021, at 5:43 am in a HYSETCO hydrogen filling station in Orly, France. After brimming the trio of tanks with 5.6 kilograms (12 pounds) of hydrogen, the journey began. The exact route wasn’t released, but the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle managed to cruise a mighty 1,003 kilometers (623 miles) from a single fill-up – the Japanese automaker lists an EPA-rated range of up to 420 miles.

Gallery: Toyota Mirai Distance Record

40 Photos

With such a gargantuan distance to cover, Toyota used a team of four drivers to get the Mirai to the finish. James Olden, an engineer with Toyota Motor Europe, started the journey, relieved by Maxime Le Hir, a Mirai product manager with Toyota of France. The third driver behind the wheel was Marie Gadd, a PR manager with Toyota of France, who was replaced by Victorien Erussard, captain and founder of Energy Observer.

After crunching the numbers, engineers worked out that the steady-sipping Mirai’s average fuel consumption was 0.55kg/100km – in the US, Toyota quotes 65 miles per gallon equivalent combined. While this is great news for the future of alternative fuels, there is some catching up to do when it comes to infrastructure in the states. At present, there are only 39 hydrogen filling stations in the United States, with the majority of them located in California (which is where we last caught up with the handsome Mirai sedan).

While the recent performance from the Mirai is impressive, the Guinness World Record for greatest distance driven on a single tank of any kind of fuel is occupied by a Volkswagen Passat 1.6 TDI, which went 1,581.88 miles on one tank of diesel in 2011. The average consumption for that record attempt was just above 76 mpg.