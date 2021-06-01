After a bit of a delay since their original debuts, BMW now announces details about the i4 and iX EVs in the United States. Both will go on sale in the first quarter of 2022.

The i4

Starting with the i4, the electric sedan comes to the US with two powertrain choices. The eDrive40 is rear-wheel drive and makes 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 317 pound-feet (430 Newton-meters) of torque. It gets to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.9 seconds. The battery has an 83.9-kilowatt-hour gross capacity, and 81.5 kWh is usable. BMW estimates a driving range of 300 miles (483 kilometers).

The other layout is the all-wheel-drive M50. It gets an electric motor on each axle with a total output of 536 hp (400 kW). BMW isn't releasing the torque figure yet. The sedan hits 62 mph in 3.9 seconds. This model uses the same battery as the eDrive40, and the estimated range falls to 245 miles (394 kilometers).

The i4 can recharge on a Level 2 wallbox through AC power at 11 kilowatts, which can top-up the battery to 100 percent in 8 hours. On a DC fast charger, the electric sedan can charge at up to 200 kilowatts, which requires just 10 minutes to recoup 90 miles of range.

BMW didn't provide a look inside the i4 when it originally debuted the model, but the company has now provided more details. There's a 12.3-inch information display and 14.9-inch control screen that share a frameless bezel to appear like a single entity. The infotainment system runs the iDrive 8 software and supports over-the-air updates.

The i4 eDrive40 will start at $55,400, and the M50 will have a base price of $65,900 (both will have a $995 destination fee).

The iX

If you prefer crossovers to sedans, then the 2022 iX xDrive50 is probably more your style. It has a pair of electric motors that make a total of 516 horsepower (385 kilowatts), and the torque figure isn't available yet. This is enough for the model to reach 62 mph in 4.6 seconds. BMW estimates a range of 300 miles (483 kilometers). Prices start at $83,200 (plus $995 destination).

The iX uses a battery with a total capacity of 111.5 kWh, and 106.3 kWh of that amount is usable. On a Level 2 wallbox with AC power, it can recharge at 11 kilowatts and requires under 11 hours to reach full capacity when empty. A DC fast charger can hit up to 200 kW and can get 90 miles of range in 10 minutes when at that power or go from 10 to 80 percent capacity in 40 minutes.

The iX will be available with an optional adaptive air suspension. The system can lift the body by up to 0.8 inches (20.3 millimeters), or Sport mode drops the vehicle by 0.4 inches (10.2 millimeters).

Inside, the iX has a fresh take on BMW's design language. The layout is simplified with 50 percent fewer buttons and switches. The driver grips a hexagonal steering wheel with a glass effect for the buttons on it.

There's a standard panoramic glass sunroof with electrochromic shading. The upholstery is available in two shades of olive-leaf-tanned leather, a microfiber/wool blend, and three non-leather options.

Like the i4, the crossover has a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control screen in a single, curved bezel. It runs iDrive 8. A head-up display shows the speed, navigation details, warnings from driver assistance systems, and other data

BMW also confirms that a more powerful iX M60 is on the way for a future introduction. It boasts over 600 hp (447 kW).