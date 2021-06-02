Last year, Ford has revealed the Puma ST, which has been regarded as the Fiesta ST of crossovers. It's the first ST-badged crossover for Europe, while also standing as the second Blue Oval's second vehicle of this kind after the Edge ST sold in North America.

But the company isn't stopping there. Ford of Europe has announced that a new Puma ST special edition is coming – and fans will have the power to employ design executions into the hotter Ford Puma, including the name.

According to Ford, fans have the power to decide on the color combinations of the elements of the limited-run model, including the paint, decals, brake calipers, and seatbelt stitching. Fans can also choose between badged or de-badged exterior.

The polls will be out on both Instagram and Twitter across Europe. Between June 1 and June 10, Ford will release polls for each element. Fans can cast their votes within 24 hours after the polls have been released. The polls include voting for the name, which will also reflect on the production model.

The final specification and name of the Ford Puma ST special edition will be revealed on June 18, 2021. The production version of the upcoming special edition model will be built at Ford’s Craiova manufacturing facility in Romania, which will be available to purchase this year. Pricing, however, isn't disclosed in the press release.

"We know our Ford Performance fans want their vehicles to look as good as they drive, and there’s no better way to discover what our performance customers love most than to put them in the driver’s seat and let them make key decisions about the appearance of our new Puma ST special edition," said Amko Leenarts, director, Design, Ford of Europe.