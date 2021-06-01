The 2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Special Edition arrives to give the sedan some sporty styling touches. The company is releasing the model in batches that are limited to just 250 units per month. Prices start at $52,585 for the rear-wheel-drive model or $54,785 with all-wheel drive (both require a $1,045 destination charge). They're based on the GT2 trim of the sedan.

The Stinger Scorpion Special Edition has black exterior details on the fender trim and mirror caps. There's a body-color rear spoiler. The exhaust has dark tips. The model rides on 19-inch, 10-spoke wheels that have a black finish. The body is available in Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black, and Ceramic Silver.

There are a few small touches on the inside. There's fake carbon fiber trim around the cabin. Customers can get red or black Nappa leather upholstery.

Kia already announced a refresh for the Stinger for the 2022 model year. The changes include introducing a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder delivering 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 311 pound-feet (422 Newton-meters) of torque to replace the previous 2.0-liter powerplant. The new engine lets the sedan reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 5.2 seconds.

The twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 now makes 368 hp (274 kW).

There are minor exterior changes that include a light strip spanning the area between the taillights. The LED headlights have redesigned running lights. Inside, a 10.25-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system is standard. The instrument cluster comes with a 4.2-inch display, and buyers can upgrade to one that measures 7.0 inches.

Pricing for the 2022 Stinger starts at $36,090 for the GT-Line grade. A GT1 with the V6 goes for $43,690, and the GT2 is $51,290.