Originally announced over three years ago, the Premium Platform Electric is a dedicated EV architecture jointly developed by Porsche and Audi. The first production models to utilize the underpinnings will be the Q6 E-Tron coming in 2022 and the next-generation Macan (exclusively with electric power) confirmed for 2023.

While Audi is apparently working on an A4 E-Tron without a combustion engine to slot below the E-Tron GT, Porsche is said to be plotting its own version as a cheaper alternative to the Taycan. Autocar has it on good authority the folks from Zuffenhausen are planning to go after the Tesla Model 3 and the upcoming BMW i4, but the new electric sedan hasn't been approved just yet.

PPE has been previously described as being more sophisticated than MEB by offering all-wheel steering and air suspension, not to mention support for 350-kW fast-charging and torque vectoring. In the case of the potential electric Porsche, there will be single- and dual-motor versions with rear- and all-wheel drive, respectively.

Autocar reports the company could dust off the "Cajun" nameplate initially trademarked a decade ago, but nothing is official at this point. Since the sub-Taycan model hasn't even been approved yet by Porsche executives, it seems unlikely a production version will arrive before 2025 provided it gets the stamp of approval.

It could be built at the firm's Leipzig factory and should undercut the rear-wheel-drive Taycan available in the US from around $80,000 before any applicable incentives. There are also talks of an electric Cayenne, but that one is likely earmarked for later in the decade. Porsche has reassured sports car purists the 911 won't be losing its combustion engine this decade, although a hybrid powertrain is planned to arrive before 2030.