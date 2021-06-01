This is far from being the first time we get to see the next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS testing on the Nurburgring. But it’s always a pleasure to watch the 4.0-liter naturally-aspirated engine under the hood play its symphony and witness the magic of the sports car’s active rear wing.

Undoubtedly, the F1-inspired spoiler is the start of the show here, though we are yet to learn more details about its operation. At a glance, it seems very similar to the DRS (Drag Reduction System) tech used by the race cars in Formula 1. However, it may also work as an airbrake of some sort.

The slightly oversized wing will be matched by an aggressive bodywork for the new GT3 RS, consisting of wide front and rear bumpers with different designs compared to the 911 GT3, a new hood with air extractors, and additional fender vents. Needless to say, model-specific wheels should complement the extraordinary overall design.

While much of the bodywork is visible in this video, what’s under the hood remains somewhat of a mystery. The 992-generation 911 GT3 RS is expected to get a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter powertrain with well above the 502 horsepower (374 kilowatts) and 346 pound-feet (469 Newton-meters) of torque seen in the non-RS variant. The only available transmission for the flat-six engine will be the PDK dual-clutch automatic for optimum track performance.

Seeing how close to its final production form this prototype looks, we won’t be too surprised if Porsche unveils the track-focused beast before the year’s end. Sales and customer deliveries should kick off in the first months of 2022 when, hopefully, we’ll also have our time behind the wheel.