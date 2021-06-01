The Lamborghini Urus is probably among the most notable creations of Mansory... or victims, depends on how you see them. If inconspicuous is what you're aiming for, then Mansory-tuned Urus isn't what you're looking for. In fact, the German tuner has made the opposite of that last year in the form of the Mansory Venatus.

While the Venatus is oozing with boy racer appeal, this Urus in Qatar showcased by the tuner itself is at the far end of the spectrum. Filled with purple bits in the cabin, it's certainly a love/hate appeal. Just take a gander first at the photos below.

Gallery: Lamborghini Urus With Purple Cabin By Mansory

9 Photos

As you can see, the purple theme is ubiquitous inside the cabin. From the dashboard to the steering, even the floor mats are in a purple uniform. Some may find this cute, while others might see it hideous. For sure Jimmy Hendrix will find this appealing but ultimately, it depends on your taste. But for what it's worth, I find the design too much and screaming for attention, to say the least.

The bevy of purple accents isn't exclusive to the interior alone. While the Urus here is painted in white, there are purple accents seen on the outside such as in the side mirror caps and across the doors. Even the Mansory-branded brake calipers are painted in purple, along with the narrow steak on the rims.

As for the oily bits, we'll wager Mansory has tuned this Urus to their usual specifications on the Italian SUV. The Venatus had P810 upgrade on its twin-turbo V8, along with other upgrades. The final output has surged from 641 horsepower (478 kilowatts) to 838 hp (625 kW), and from 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) to 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque.

No prices here, but we all know you have something to say on your end, so feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.