Just a few hours ago, we talked about one very affordable way to transform an old Ford Ecoline van into a liveable camper. For someone who wants something way more refined and is ready to spend a little fortune on it, here’s a drastically different approach to camper van conversions.

The video at the top of this page comes from the New Jersey Outdoor Adventures channel on YouTube and takes us to the Ready Set Van company in Trenton, New Jersey, where we meet with its founder, Ben Fraser. He gives us a tour of one of the firm’s latest projects, a fully equipped custom luxury Ram Promaster camper featuring one little surprise. We’ll get to it in a minute but first, let’s take a quick look at the modifications in the living space.

As you can see for yourself in the video, this is a luxury conversion with high-end finishes for nearly all surfaces inside. High-class heat and sound insulation all around guarantees quiet and comfortable time - nice and warm when you want it warm and nice and cool when you want it cool. Fraser promises the entire build is super solid and there are no squeaking noises.

One of the van’s highlights is the massive storage compartment at the back, positioned right below the bed. You can actually fit mountain bikes there so there’s enough space for all your adventure rigs. On the right side of the rear compartment is the outside shower system and on the left is the electrical cabinet.

As mentioned in the headline, this camper van has Tesla batteries. The plan is to have enough energy for the times when you want to go off the grid for more than just 24 hours. This particular van doesn’t have an air conditioner but many other models of the company have AC, and it needs a lot of power. The camper in the video features two Tesla battery modules and without an AC, Fraser says the owners will never ever worry about power. Learn more about the smart electrical system in the video above.