If you’re in the market for a small pickup truck pay attention. The all-new 2022 Ford Maverick pick-up is set to debut in a couple of weeks and offers the compact truck shopper a new option for their light-duty truck needs. The affordable and compact Ford Maverick promises to be a new dawn for Ford trucks and offers customers who want something smaller than the current Ranger an option to purchase an all-new Ford. With its debut in a couple of weeks, we cannot wait to see the 2022 Maverick in the flesh.

It’s no secret that every new model of a car and truck is larger than the last. The continuous expansion of current vehicles in product portfolios means that eventually, car manufactures must add a new model to fill the void left by their larger products. Then those smaller new models grow and the cycle continues until the F-150 is the size of a small tractor-trailer.

This is of course an exaggeration, however, the current cycle of growing vehicles doesn’t seem to have an endpoint. Manufacturers are in a tough spot because the new vehicles need to be better than the previous generation on paper. That means more interior space, better performance, new paint colors, more screens, etc. To accommodate all of these new features vehicles must grow which also offers more interior space that customers want therefore adding to the value proposition.

In the world of trucks, the next-generation F-150 needs to tow and haul more than the previous generation while also offering more features and interior space. When Ford makes the F-150 better then the F-250 needs to be that much more capable than the F-150 and don’t even get me started on the F-350.

This never-ending chain of growth leads us to the Maverick which is set to debut in a couple of weeks and give people a pickup truck that can fit in a parking space and starts under $20,000.