Can the Nissan GT-R keep up with the latest performance cars from Audi and Porsche? To find out the carwow team hit the drag strip to see if the Nissan GT-R Nismo has what it takes to hang with the new Audi RS6 and Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Can a car that debuted the same year as the original iPhone still wow the internet in a drag race against the latest metal from Germany? Let’s find out.

The original Nissan GTR debuted in December of 2007. Since then it has seen consistent yearly improvements to make the car fast, more reliable, and even more comfortable. The consistent evolution of the Nissan GT-R keeps it relevant while also allowing Nissan to compete with the more modern competition. When the R35 Nissan GT-R debuted it was the new yardstick to which all cars were measured. Today fourteen years after its debut, a drag race with the R35 GT-R is mandatory for any modern performance car looking to prove itself to the internet.

To fight off the Nissan GT-R the Audi RS6 wagon hopes to use its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 to its full advantage. With a power output of 600 horsepower (447 Kilowatts), the stout RS6 is one serious wagon ready to lay down some impressive times on the drag strip. Power is routed through a traditional torque converter 8-speed automatic transmission and finally sent to the wheels via Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

If you’re looking for one of the most complicated powertrains on sale today welcome to the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. A car which is equally famous for its extensive name and performance. The Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 which is augmented by a hybrid system for a combined output of 700 horsepower (512 kilowatts) of ecofriendly thrust.

Which of these cars is the best on the carwow airstrip? Let’s find out.