When was the last time you saw a Bugatti Chiron in real life? Have you ever seen more than one at the same time? Well in this video we get to see the assembly of four of Bugatti’s most exclusive Chiron-based limited-edition hypercars. With a combined output of over 6,000 horsepower, thanks to 12 turbochargers and 64 cylinders, this Bugatti testing day at the Nürburgring is one to remember.

The lineup of Bugatti heavy hitters includes one of ten Bugatti Centodieci which is built to pay homage to the Bugatti EB110 supercar of the 1990s. Next up there’s the Bugatti Divo which is limited to 40 units and is built as Bugatti’s track-focused hypercar made for the corners. If top speed is your thing, don’t worry the Chiron Super Sport 300+ was also on track during the testing session. Finally, we have the Bugatti Pur Sport which was built for driving pleasure and better driver engagement. Think of the Pur Sport like a Porsche 911 GT3 whereas the Bugatti Divo is the more hardcore GT3 RS.

The Bugatti Centodieci is powered by a quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine which mismated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. This nuclear powerplant puts out 1,578 horsepower (1,176 Kilowatts) which makes it one of Bugatti’s most powerful cars. The unique Bugatti Centodieci uses Bugatti’s latest tech however it was built as a unique throwback car.

When it comes to handling the normal Bugatti Chiron was impressive but could use a little improvement. That’s where the track-focused Divo comes into play. The Divo sacrifices top speed, which is now limited to only 236mph, in the name of handling. With a host of aerodynamic improvements, this is the track Bugatti of your dreams.

If driver engagement is your thing, then there’s no Bugatti better than the Pur Sport. Finally, if you want to go really fast welcome to the record-setting Bugatti Super Sport 300+. If we've learned anything today it’s that there’s a Bugatti Chiron for everyone.