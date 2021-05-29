Hyundai is taking the upcoming Elantra N sports sedan very seriously. Don’t believe us? Well, maybe the camouflaged test cars lapping the Nürburgring at speed will change your mind. In a recent industry pool event at the Nürburgring, car spotter Automotive Mike captured some unique video footage of the 2022 Elantra N taking on the Ring. With its rumbling exhaust and impressive on-track speed, we expect big things from Hyundai’s tiny sports sedan.

The upcoming 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is the third model to join Hyundai’s quickly growing performance division. Hyundai started the N brand with the Veloster N hatchback and then quickly added the new Kona N performance SUV. Now it’s time for Hyundai to add a sports sedan to the N nameplate with the compact Elantra N.

The Veloster N may be a little impractical given its unique three-door layout, however, the new Kona N and upcoming Elantra N promise to allow practical car shoppers to join the exciting N product line.

The Elantra N will share its drivetrain with the Kona N and Veloster N. That means power will come from a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 that produces a stout 275 horsepower. This boosted inline-4 is mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic. This variety of performance-oriented transmissions offers something for everyone while keeping the performance-oriented driving experience. Power is routed through the front wheels making the Elantra N an honorary hot hatch style sports sedan.

As we watch Hyundai’s N performance brand continue to grow the future looks bright for customers looking for an affordable and engaging sports sedan on a budget. The practical four-door layout of the 2022 Elantra N makes it’s the perfect product for someone looking for a practical Hyundai N car the whole family can enjoy.