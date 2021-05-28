The behemoth can sleep two and haul an ATV.

Nearly any set of wheels can be converted into a camper with enough ingenuity and grit. So, it’s not that surprising that someone converted a big rig into a four-wheeled mammoth of a camper. It’s not the biggest living space out there, though its unique design guarantees it has the essential amenities on board for maximum comfort for such a vehicle.

The vehicle is from 1977 with a Detroit diesel under the hood that features a head bolt conversion, though the mileage is unknown. It has a five-speed transmission and a two-speed rear with new driveline brakes, shifter, and cooler. The seller re-did the cab, living quarters, and back deck after he bought it two years ago. Other upgrades include new brakes, wheel cylinders, brake booster, and master cylinder. There’s a new clutch and throw-out bearing, too. It comes with six new tires, two truck batteries and two living-quarter batteries.

Gallery: 1977 Big Rig Converted Camper

1977 Big Rig Converted Camper
5 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/0obnj/s6/1977-big-rig-converted-camper.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/KPRyQ/s6/1977-big-rig-converted-camper.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/WmlEr/s6/1977-big-rig-converted-camper.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/2gbqK/s6/1977-big-rig-converted-camper.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/13le9/s6/1977-big-rig-converted-camper.jpg

However, the goodies are inside the revamped cabin, which can sleep two. It features a shower, fridge, and toilet. There’s a sink with a six-gallon hot water tank, gray holding tank, and water pump. It features air conditioning, too. The truck sports a four-kilowatt Onan generator serviced and tuned at Cummings-Onan truck facility. It’s fed with a 25-gallon gas tank with a new external fuel pump and fuel lines. There’s a 36-gallon freshwater tank with four extra 5-gallon tanks. The truck comes with two 55-gallon gas tanks, which have been removed and cleaned. It also received new brake lines and a new filter.

The Converted:

ford f350 overland camper for sale This 1993 Ford F-350 4x4 Ambulance Overland Camper Is For Sale
chevy army truck camper conversion Chevy WWII Army Truck Converted Into Camper Goes To Auction

According to the seller, the truck chassis is clear of rust though there are blemishes on the body, which is expected on a 44-year-old vehicle. The current asking price isn’t cheap – $24,900 – however, this is a unique build with some interesting qualities. The seller used the truck to haul his Honda Pioneer 500 Side by Side on the rear deck, which is quite accommodating for such a vehicle with a built-in ramp system.

Source: RVTrader.com

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com