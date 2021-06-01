If you want a capable SUV that isn't a Jeep Wrangler, your next best choice might be the Toyota 4Runner. From the base SR5 model to the full-blown TRD Pro, the 4Runner can tackle all kinds of tough terrain. But what if you want one that's a bit more road-friendly? That's where the new 4Runner TRD Sport comes in.

The Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport joins the lineup for 2022, rocking unique design elements like color-keyed accents on the grille, a new hood with a TRD scoop, and 20-inch aluminum wheels with dark grey accents. The roof rails now wear a gloss black finish, too, and there's some additional detailing on the front and rear bumpers to help this latest version stand out. Plus all 2022 4Runners get standard LED headlights and fog lights, TRD Sport included.

Underneath the shiny sheet metal, Toyota engineers tweaked the suspension. The Cross-Linked Relative Absorber System (X-REAS) from the Limited model, which automatically adjusts damping when cornering, comes standard on the TRD Sport. Toyota says that the advanced suspension setup makes the 4Runner better suited for on-road driving.

But of course, this 4Runner is still capable off-road, too. The TRD Sport comes in both two- and four-wheel-drive configurations with an available two-speed transfer case and a limited-slip differential on the 2WD model. That version also has 9.0 inches of ground clearance while the 4WD model offers a more robust 9.6 inches.

SofTex faux leather with grey stitching replaces the traditional cloth seats inside, now with heating functionality, while a TRD shifter and TRD Sport-branded floor mats complete the sporty look. The same 8.0-inch touchscreen from the previous model carries over with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility.

At the heart of it all is the 4Runner's longstanding 4.0-liter V6 engine, good for 270 horsepower (201 kilowatts) and 278 pound-feet (377 newton-meters), paired to a five-speed automatic transmission. Buyers also get Toyota Safety Sense P standard, which includes a pre-collision system, pedestrian detection, automatic high-beam headlights, and high-speed adaptive cruise control.

One thing that Toyota hasn't listed yet is the price. For 2021, the base SR5 model costs $36,765 and the TRD Off-Road asks $40,730. so we expect the TRD Sport to sit somewhere in between the two.