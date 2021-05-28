BMW likes to offer high-performance versions of many of its models; however, not every car in the lineup gets the coveted M badge. Missing from the M lineup is an X7 M crossover, though the X7 M50i is no slouch. Those wanting more can turn to aftermarket tuner Dahler, which has taken the X7 and added a host of performance and visual upgrades to create a truly sinister SUV.

The twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 already makes 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque, though that wasn’t enough for Dahler. The tuned version, called the Dark Shadow Edition, makes an impressive 621 hp (463 kW) and 612 lb-ft (830 Nm) of that twisty stuff. That’s a sizable jump in power, though the tuner is preparing a more potent Stage 2 upgrade that will see the SUV deliver 637 hp (475 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque.

Gallery: Dahler BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition

7 Photos

The upgraded performance comes with upgraded looks, too. Dahler added black chrome trim bits on the exterior, though the lowered air suspension and unique 11-by-23-inch forged wheels certainly add to the SUV’s presence, as does the matte gray finish. The upgraded stainless-steel four-pipe exhaust system, which matches the dark wheels in color, features a bi-flap control to modulate the sound. Buttons on the steering wheel control the trick exhaust function.

Dahler didn’t provide any details about how the upgraded X7 performs compared to the regular model, though it should certainly outdo the standard X7 M50i. The company also kept the interior modifications to a minimum, though customers can upgrade the speedometer to read 205 miles per hour (330 kilometers per hour). Dahler is keeping production limited to just 500 units of the X7 Dark Shadow Edition, and it’s one of the few ways to get an M-like X7 that BMW won’t build.