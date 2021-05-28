Everrati Automotive Limited was founded in 2019 with the single mission to restore and modify existing classic models and make them suitable for the new electrified era in the automotive industry. The firm has just unveiled its new flagship model and it’s based on the much-loved 964-generation of the Porsche 911. It’s awesome in every possible aspect.

The project started with a fully restored 1991 Porsche 911 which was completely disassembled to its bare monocoque chassis with all the bodywork, powertrain, suspension, and interior components being removed from the car. Next was a water-blasting back to the car’s original bare zinc coating, followed by the creation of the carbon fiber widebody kit.

The package replaces the original steel front and rear wings and hood, and replaces them with custom-built carbon fiber parts. The doors are also made of the same material, though they are reinforced with high-strength steel for better side impact protection. You can also have a carbon-fiber roof but only if your 964-gen 911 doesn’t feature a sunroof.

Under the hood, the original flat-six engine was replaced by a modern battery-powered electric powertrain. Everrati says it delivers a peak output of 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, making it way more powerful than the 964. The company says the 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration takes “less than four seconds” and the car can travel “150+ miles” at a single charge.

Everrati proudly explains it has done many modifications to the vehicle’s chassis to enable it to cope with the added oomph. The company even got help from former British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) Champion and Porsche Carrera Cup Driver’s Champion Tim Harvey during the development process. Some of the suspension components were retained in their original form, like the aluminum rear trailing suspension arms, while others were replaced with more modern and upgraded parts, including the optional adaptive dampers by Tractive,

"The Signature widebody has the essence of an iconic 911, in terms of its rear-biased weight distribution and the ‘feel’ of its controls, brought right up to date thanks to the incredible performance from its electric powertrain. In this way, it is great to think that future generations will still be able to enjoy the 964 in an era of zero-emission mobility.”

Everrati says it is currently performing final tests and evaluations of the Signature 911, and it expects to begin deliveries to customers in late 2021. Prices for the full program start at £250,000 ($354,000 at the current exchange rates) plus relevant taxes for a customer-supplied donor car.