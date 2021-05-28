In November last year, several weeks after the official announcement for the Mercedes-Benz EQE, we caught wind of patent filings with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, hinting at possible AMG versions of the electric sedan. The manufacturer trademarked the EQE 43, EQE 53, and EQE 63 monikers, thus unleashing rumors about performance electric models coming in the future. It turns out those rumors were correct.

Today we can share the first spy photos of what is believed to be an AMG-tuned prototype of the Mercedes EQE. The production version of the electric sedan in its regular form, which can be best described as the zero-emission equivalent to the E-Class, hasn’t debuted yet, though it seems that work is already underway on its more potent variants.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG EQE spy photos

11 Photos

At this very early stage of development and with no previous electric AMG-tuned models (aside from the SLS Electric Drive), it’s really difficult to tell which of the three trademarked models has been caught on camera. Our spies captured the test car around the Nurburgring, and the photos show a prototype with many production bits and pieces.

So far, there are no major visual upgrades exposed but the orange brake calipers at the front and the chunky wheels tell us this is an AMG-tuned product. The perforated and ventilated front discs hint at a more powerful powertrain under the skin, and our assumption is that this is the “entry-level” EQE 43 AMG.

Obviously, the details surrounding the Mercedes-AMG EQE are scarce at the moment. Seeing a prototype testing on public roads is a good indication, and we expect to see and learn more in the coming weeks and months. Meanwhile, Mercedes is set to unveil the standard battery-powered EQE in September this year when, hopefully, we’ll know more.