Regardless if we're talking about the coupe or convertible, the LC is undoubtedly one of the coolest cars in the world. Lexus has taken things literally with a grueling quality test for the soft-top version. The stunning cabrio had to spend 12 hours in the Large Climatic Chamber at the Millbrook Proving Ground in Bedfordshire at -18 degrees Celsius (-0.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

To abuse the car as much as possible, Lexus put the fabric roof down to fully expose the LC's interior to the harsh temperatures of the industrial-grade refrigeration chamber, which is big enough for a pair of double-decker buses. Before the convertible was placed into the massive freezer, Lexus sprayed the car with water so that a sheet of ice would form over the body.

The end result takes things to a whole new level compared to Porsche's Frozen Berry paint job or BMW's matte Frozen finishes as the Lexus LC was covered in ice all over the body. Professional stunt driver Paul Swift was tasked to take the convertible out for a spin following its 12-hour torture and the car worked perfectly. From the 457-horsepower naturally aspirated V8 engine to the essential heated seats, the LC showed "no adverse impact from the extreme cold."

A short film suitably called "Frozen" shows the LC Convertible resting at temperatures well below zero before heading out on the open road with no glitches whatsoever. Paul Swift drove it on Millbrook's hill course and we can see the ice melting after the car gets reacquainted with the normal temperatures of May.

Lexus doesn't show the four-layer fabric roof in action following the LC Convertible's sub-zero marathon, but with everything else working, we're fairly sure the hydraulic motor mounted behind the rear seats still works. During development, the engineers tested the multi-layered roof in freezing temperatures and snow to the breaking point and it took about 18,000 open/close cycles to detect an issue.