The Jeep family is growing. After recently adding the Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer to its US portfolio, the Stellantis brand is preparing a new seven-seat crossover for Latin America. We finally have official confirmation it goes by the name of Commander, which is far from being a new moniker.

You might remember the Commander (XK) as the midsize, rear-wheel-drive-based boxy SUV sold by Jeep in the US from 2005 until 2010. Our Chinese audience will immediately think of the local FWD-based, five-seat Commander launched in 2018 together with a seven-seat Grand Commander version (see photos at the bottom). It is believed the new crossover teased here is heavily based on the Compass, but with the addition of a third row after stretching the wheelbase.

Riding on FCA's Small Wide platform also underpinning the Renegade, the new Commander shows what seems to be a boxier shape compared to the Compass in a new teaser video. It appears to be a tad longer as well to provide a roomier interior compared to its donor vehicle. Lesser versions will rely on a FWD setup while the more expensive ones will employ AWD.

From a design perspective, we are getting the impression the Commander for Latin America won't be a carbon copy of its Chinese cousin. For example, the taillights have a different look judging by the adjacent teaser, thus suggesting Jeep took the time to differentiate the two models while sticking to the same nameplate.

The reveal is scheduled to take place soon and the Commander for Latin America will be followed by an additional model in Jeep's growing lineup. Due to be built in Poland from November 2022, a tiny sub-Renegade crossover mainly targeting Europe will be twinned with Fiat and Alfa Romeo equivalents as part of Stellantis' product onslaught.

If reports are to be believed, North America could be getting an extended-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer as early as next year to take on the other extra-large SUVs such as the Cadillac Escalade ESV and the GMC Yukon XL.