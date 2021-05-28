Morgan recently announced that, despite the demise of the EV3, it remains committed to electrification in its long-term strategy. For now, though, the British company will focus on its combustion-powered models and it has just presented the updated Plus Four and Plus Six range for the 2022 model year.

The refreshed duo introduces a new cyclical update strategy for the brand’s core models, inspired by the industry standards and based on customer and press feedback. The 2022 update is highlighted by the new hood design, which improves usability, weather protection, and refinement. Morgan says it has vastly improved the seal package around door and side screen closures, and has also eliminated the hood rail fasteners by modifying the hood frame structure.

Gallery: 2022 Morgan Plus Four and 2022 Morgan Plus Six

25 Photos

Both cars also benefit from new and more comfortable seats with enhanced lateral and longitudinal support. Morgan will offer its customers two seat options - a standard one with an adjustable lumbar support and a more comfortable one, standard on the Plus Six and optionally available on the Plus Four, with a different seat base and additional pneumatic adjustment to the side and thigh bolsters.

Another important upgrade for the 2022 model year is the optional lockable storage compartment, available as an option for both vehicles. It attaches to the rear of the luggage compartment and provides additional storage capacity without impacting the existing cargo space. Meanwhile, the interior space gets two USB ports as standard, as well as additional interior lighting in the form of a pair of LED lights.

Probably the most technologically advanced new feature for the Plus Four and Plux Six is the optional Active Sports Exhaust System system, which allows the driver to switch between two exhaust modes. The first one is more aggressive for the open road and the other one is more subtle for the city.