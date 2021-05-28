It's no secret that Maserati is working on a smaller SUV sitting below the Levante. Our spy photographers have seen a prototype before, wrapped in blue camouflage from roof to rims, while the automaker itself has been teasing the SUV since last year.

Now, Maserati has officially released non-blurry images of the Grecale prototype. The images were from a visit from Stellantis Chairman John Elkann and CEO Carlos Tavares to Maserati's plant in Modena, Italy.

According to Stellantis:

Today, John Elkann, Stellantis Chairman and Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, visited the historic Maserati plant in Modena, Italy where they met with Davide Grasso, Maserati CEO and toured the new MC20 production line, new paintshop and the new Nettuno Engine Lab together. Mr. Tavares also visited the Maserati Innovation Lab and road tested a prototype of the new Maserati Grecale SUV, which will launch later this year.

Updated information about the new SUV is scarce at this point apart from the unspecified launch timeline. However, we know bits of information about it since last year.

The Grecale SUV will be using the Giorgio platform just like its cousin, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. While previous spy shots reveal the use of a conventional powertrain setup – presumably a twin-turbo V6 engine for the range-topper – we all know that a fully electric Grecale is also underway and will come after the ICE-powered version has been launched.

Design-wise, the Grecale isn't veering away from its bigger Levante brother, though the prototype suggests that a performance version will be in tow judging from the chunky air intakes upfront. There aren't any shots of the Grecale's interior, though you can see in the released images that a floating infotainment screen will likely be present in the production version.

The Grecale, named after an "easterly wind that blows in the western Mediterranean Sea and southern France," is scheduled to debut later this year.