Infiniti has been teasing the next-generation QX60 SUV since February, though today is the first time Infiniti gives us an official look at the interior. The teaser image and video show off a dashboard that matches what our spy photographers caught last year, and it looks like it’ll be a major upgrade over the current SUV’s interior. Infiniti also revealed that it would debut the next-gen QX60 next month on June 23.

The teasers show a diamond-patterned dash in tan leather with the infotainment screen sitting on top. A long HVAC vent cuts through the dash, separating the screen from the various controls underneath. It’s a much more modern interior than what’s offered in the current model. The luxury automaker says that the interior will have “premium leather-appointments, intuitive technology, and beautiful ambient lighting.” Not all of that is visible in the teasers, though we don’t doubt Infiniti will meet those promises.

Gallery: Infiniti QX60 ProPilot Teaser

12 Photos

The new interior will be wrapped in a new exterior that the company previewed last year with the QX60 Monograph Prototype. The next-gen QX60 looks quite similar to the prototype, with its upright front end, thin-slit headlights, and sleek rear-end styling. The company has provided a handful of details about the new model, including that it will be capable of towing up to 6,000 pounds (2,721 kilograms) thanks to its new nine-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV is expected to continue using the same 3.5-liter V6 that’s in the current model.

Infiniti says the new QX60 will go on sale in North America this fall for the 2022 model year before rolling out to other worldwide markets. The model will be the first in Infiniti’s lineup to receive its improved ProPilot Assist tech, which now integrates with the navigation system. We’ll learn more about the new SUV and all it has to offer in a few short weeks.