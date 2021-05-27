The 2022 Toyota Prius Nightshade Special Edition debuts to cover the exterior of the hybrid entirely in Midnight Black Metallic. Although, if you don't like the ultra-dark appearance, the edition is also available in Super White and Silver Metallic. Buyers can choose between front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive layouts. Toyota isn't yet disclosing the price.

The Nightshade edition includes black pieces for the headlight accents, mirror caps, and door handles. The rear deck spoiler and shark fin antenna match the exterior color, but if you're buying this package, then Midnight Black seems like the natural choice to complete the car's stealthy look.

Front-wheel-drive models get 17-inch, five-spoke wheels. The all-wheel-drive version comes with multi-spoke 15-inch wheels. Both designs have a dark finish and a black color for the inserts and lug nuts.

Inside, the Nightshade has a semi-gloss black center console and a heated steering wheel. The front-wheel-drive version has a heated, eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat and four-way power-adjustable passenger seat. The all-wheel-drive model has a six-way power-adjustable driver's seat.

The Nightshade comes with a 7.0-inch infotainment display, and the system supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa. It comes with a six-speaker JBL stereo and Qi wireless phone charging tray.

Power comes from a hybrid-assisted 1.8-liter four-cylinder with a combined output of 121 horsepower (90 kilowatts). The all-wheel-drive model adds an electric motor at the rear that makes 7 hp (5 kW) and 41 pound-feet (56 Newton-meters).

Like other Toyotas, the Prius Nightshade has the Safety Sense 2.0 suite of tech. It comes with a pre-collision system with bicyclist detection and low-light pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, road sign assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and parking assist.