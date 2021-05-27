Judging by the minimal amount of camouflage this latest Volkswagen T7 Multivan prototype has, we are probably just a few weeks away from the model’s full debut. Interestingly, the people carrier is back at the Nurburgring almost a year after it made its spy debut at the famous track. Most likely, the engineers and test pilots are putting the finishing touches on the new passenger van.

If this is the first time you hear about the next-generation Multivan, the most important thing you need to know is that it will switch to Volkswagen’s MQB platform. Expected to debut in mid-June wearing the Multivan Bulli moniker, the bus will benefit from the company’s latest developments in terms of powertrains, electronic systems, and connectivity.

First and foremost, Volkswagen has confirmed a hybrid version of the new Multivan. While not officially detailed, the electrified powertrain should be shared with the rest of VAG’s latest crop of plug-in hybrids, which means there will be a 1.4-liter gasoline engine supported by an electric motor for a combined output of 242 horsepower (180 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. These numbers are on par with the VW Golf GTE and its cousins from Audi, Skoda, and SEAT.

Obviously, the new Multivan will offer room for up to seven passengers, and a recent teaser video hinted about its very flexible cabin. The T7 will have a longer wheelbase than the T6.1 and with the optional panoramic sunroof, offered for the first time on the Multivan, the headroom will be improved over its predecessor. Even the hybrid model won’t suffer from reduced cabin space thanks to the MQB’s clever packaging.

All the pieces of the puzzle should fall into place in just a few weeks from now when we will see the next-generation Multivan in its full glory. The new people carrier will be available alongside the T6.1-based Transporter which won't switch to the MQB underpinnings in the near future.