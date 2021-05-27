Genesis is betting big on its European launch. More than five years after its original launch in the United States and South Korea, Hyundai’s premium brand will finally begin selling its luxury vehicles on the Old continent this summer, and it wants to rival the segment’s best-sellers. If you want to compete against the best, you have to be like the best.

One major step towards convincing customers in the premium segment to switch from another brand is excellent safety ratings. In Euro NCAP’s latest test cycle, Genesis had two models performing for a five-star rating, and attached to this article are their crash test videos. If we have to put it short, you’ll be very safe traveling around Europe in the G80 and GV80.

Gallery: Genesis G80 Euro NCAP crash test

8 Photos

Starting with the big sedan, its five-star rating is for both the 2.5-liter gas and 2.2-liter diesel versions and the safety organization says the G80 gets full scores for child occupant protection and offers a full range of driver assistance systems. In addition, it gets full points for side impact protection, as well as five-star pedestrian protection thanks to its active hood.

In turn, the GV80 performs slightly better in the side impact protections as it comes with head, chest, and center airbags as standard. Meanwhile, it’s marginally behind its sedan counterpart in terms of pedestrian protection but still gets a five-star rating from Euro NCAP.

Gallery: Genesis GV80 Euro NCAP crash test

8 Photos

The G80 and GV80 are the brand’s first two models that will reach its European showrooms starting this summer through the so-called Genesis Studios in London, Munich, and Zurich. Before the year’s end, Genesis will also launch the G70 and GV70, as well as the recently unveiled G70 Shooting Brake as an alternative to the established premium wagons on the continent. Last but not least, the brand also plans to sell the electric G80 in Europe.