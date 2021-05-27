Kia took its sweet time to enter the Indian market as it wasn't until 2017 when it set up shop in the world's second-most populous country. It currently offers the Sonet and Seltos crossovers along with the Carnival – all of which are locally produced. The minivan is based on the third-generation model rather than the all-new MPV launched in recent months across the world.

The family hauler is now part of a Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme, allowing owners to return the minivan within 30 days and get 95 percent of the money back. Autocar reports Kia is the first brand to offer such a program in India, but there are a couple of catches worth noting. For starters, you won't be reimbursed if the vehicle has more than 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) on the odometer and the Carnival must be in tip-top shape, without any "damages, failures and pending claims."

Gallery: 2019 Kia Sedona

15 Photos

The reimbursement includes not just 95 percent of the car's price, but also the other costs related to registering the car and dealer fees. In order to be eligible, the customer has to return all the vehicle documentation and the Carnival must still be registered in the original owner's name. The Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme is available only for private buyers, including those who have financed the car.

During its first year on sale in India, the minivan generated more than 6,200 sales and 60 percent of them were of the range-topping Limousine version. A smaller people-mover with seven seats will be launched by Kia in 2022 and is going to be based on the same platform underpinning the Seltos crossover. This one too will be built locally and there are plans to ship the minivan to export markets.