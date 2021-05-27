It has been a while since Honda has complete and flown its first aircraft in 2003, but only relatively recent to get its FAA type certification in 2015. Since then, the company we all know and love for its four-wheeled machines have entered the light aircraft market with its HondaJet Elite. As a business jet, think of the HondaJet Elite as a Honda Accord for the skies, and now it has a new version that takes from the success of its predecessor.

Meet, the HondaJet Elite S – better take-off weight, new colors, and other upgrades for safer flights.

While not exactly the first, the HondaJet is among the few that use Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM). This design got the HondaJet several aeronautic design and innovation awards.

One of the key features of the HondaJet Elite S is its increased maximum takeoff weight by 200 pounds (90.7 kilograms), which means buyers of this business jet can either take another passenger or bring additional cargo with them – or go further by 138 miles. New exclusive paint schemes are also added to the already wide design choices, namely Gunmetal, Luxe Gold, and Deep Sea Blue.

Another added feature is what Honda calls the Advanced Steering Augmentation System (ASAS), which is said to reduce pilot workload and enhances safety, especially in not-so-favorable weather conditions. Considering that this is a very light aircraft, this should be a plus.

Other additions include new features of FAA Data Comm and ACARS, replacing traditional voice commands with text-based messaging. These aim to improve the clarity and efficiency of communications, maximizing safety.

"Since its introduction in 2018, the HondaJet Elite has achieved the best performance in its class while also being the most efficient, and with the new Elite S, we take another step forward in expanding the aircraft’s capability," said Honda Aircraft Company's President and CEO Michimasa Fujino.