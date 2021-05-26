It’s no surprise that electric cars are on the way, but how do they compare with the best that internal combustion has to offer? That’s a question Chris Harris decided to answer in a recent Top Gear video where he compared the all-electric Audi RS E-Tron GT versus the BMW M5 CS.

Starting with the Audi, Harris was a big fan of the exterior. Unlike many EVs on sale today, the RS E-Tron GT wouldn’t immediately strike the casual observer as an electric runabout. The interior shares the same design philosophy with no humongous infotainment screens to be seen.

The RS E-Tron GT's fit and finish are fantastic, and it uses the same underpinnings as the Porsche Taycan. The E-Tron GT uses a 93.4-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack along with an electric motor at each axle, and a two-speed automatic gearbox – nothing new if you’re well versed in the Taycan’s systems. This translates to 590 horsepower (440 kilowatts) and 612 foot-pounds (830 Newton-meters) of torque.

After a brief stint behind the wheel of the Audi, Harris then jumped into the latest 626-horsepower (467-kilowatt) BMW M5 CS. With EVs looming on the horizon, he views the M5 as the culmination of everything that the M division has learned in its tenure. It hits all of the bases that Harris looks for in a sports car: tightly bolstered seats, vast reserves of power, and fantastic steering feel.

He even went as far to say that the big Bimmer felt like a celebration of the end of an era. However, we’d wager that M vehicles will receive performance hybrid systems before full electrification. Differences aside, it’s great to see that neither vehicle failed to put a smile on his face.