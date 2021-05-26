The last time our spy photographers caught the BMW M3 Touring out testing was in March when the wagon was playing in the snow in northern Sweden. New spy shots have emerged of the long-roofed model, though it doesn’t look any different from the last time we saw it. The same tight-fitting camouflage continues to cover the model, though there isn’t much to hide as it looks a lot like the M3 sedan where it matters most.

The new shots show the car is back in Munich, though it’ll still be months before the car hits the market. The M3 Touring gets the same large kidney grille and aggressive front bumper as the M3 sedan, with the only difference between the two being the roof and accommodating rear end. The rear bumper doesn’t look as aggressive as the one on the sedan, though that could change before it debuts.

Gallery: BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots

18 Photos

The latest rumors suggest BMW will offer the M3 Touring in both base and Competition flavors, meaning there’ll be both a rear- and all-wheel-drive variant. It’ll share its powertrains with the sedan. This counters earlier speculation that BMW would only offer the M3 Touring in Competition trim, meaning it’d be AWD only with an eight-speed automatic. A base M3 Touring could offer RWD with a manual. The car is expected to deliver the same output as the sedan, with up to 503 hp (375 kW) on tap from the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine.

While the M3 Touring looks ready for production, it’ll actually be a bit before it arrives. It’s not expected to debut until 2022, though US buyers shouldn’t get excited. BMW confirmed that it wouldn’t bring the wagon here, even if there’s a petition attempting to change the company’s mind. The car will directly compete against other high-powered German performance wagons like the Audi RS6 Avant and the Mercedes-AMG C63 wagon.