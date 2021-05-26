News on Nissan's next sports car has grown curiously silent in recent weeks. Aside from a prominent Z Proto sighting in early May, there's been nothing to keep performance fans on the edge of their seats. Now, a new rumor at least poses a possible date for which eager Nissan buyers can order the new Z.

Save the date for November 15, as that's the day when an anonymous Nissan official claims order banks will open for the new Z. A member of the New Nissan Z forum with the username St00k recently posted the information, stating a "Nissan staff member" revealed the date. Of course, Nissan has nothing official to say on the subject but it's certainly not an unbelievable timeframe. It's widely believed that the Z will debut for the 2022 model year, and this new rumor matches up with a previous report stating Nissan was shooting for a late-2021 launch.

One thing is for certain at this point. Nissan isn't sitting on its hands when it comes to development. The Z Proto debuted in September 2020 as a near-production prototype, but since then we've seen mock-ups in the background of official Nissan presentations, surprise appearances in video games, and leaked photos of what could be pre-production models showing both the exterior and interior layout. We also know the car will brandish a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 pumping out 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts), borrowed from the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport.

What we don't definitively know just yet is the production car's name. Initially thought to be the 400Z, allegedly leaked information in March claims it will simply be called the Z except in Japan, where it takes on the legendary Fairlady Z moniker. We also don't know if an official debut will take place prior to this new November 15 order bank rumor, but with the 370Z pretty much phased out at this point, we reckon Nissan is keen to fill that empty slot in its lineup.