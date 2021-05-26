Ford's 7.3-liter V8 is already quite popular among tuners, despite the engine being just a few years old. The folks at Harrop in Australia are exploring the engine's possibilities by developing a supercharger for it. They are pushing the powerplant to four-figure horsepower numbers.

At the beginning of the video, the V8 is using the throttle body from a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 and is running on gasoline. Without the natural aspiration, the engine is already putting down 550 horsepower (410 kilowatts) and gets an immediate jump to 803 hp (599 kW) with the supercharger. Versus the stock rating of 430 hp (321 kW), these are already impressive gains, and there's a lot more to come.

Gallery: 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty engines and transmissions

14 Photos

They then switch to E85 fuel and start turning up the boost. At 18 psi, the V8 is already making 944 hp (704 kW) and 972 pound-feet (1,318 Newton-meters) of torque. It's worth keeping in mind that this engine is still running the stock camshaft.

Next, the team replaces the throttle body with a 102-millimeter piece, rather than the 87-millimeter unit from the GT350. The boost also increases to 19 psi. The result is 980 hp (731 kW) and 980 lb-ft (1,329 Nm).

The final run takes the boost to 20 psi. This pushes the V8 to 1,015 hp (757 kW) and 988 lb-ft (1,339 Nm). Assuming the engine and supercharger can take it, a few more pounds might be above to push the torque into a four-figure number.

If you're wondering what the plan is for this 1,000+ hp big-block V8, the team is planning to install it into a Ford Falcon drag racer. The estimate is that the car could cover the distance in around 8.9 seconds at 150 miles per hour. That would be quite a beast at the strip.