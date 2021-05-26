With a bunch of new and refreshed models from established automakers, the full-size luxury sedan segment feels more competitive than ever. Genesis knows it has to up its game if it wants to improve its results of about 2,000 sales annually in the United States, and a new generation G90 is currently under development. We were worried Hyundai’s premium brand could decide to kill its most luxurious sedan but a set of new spy photos confirms work on the new G90 continues.

This is not the first time our photographers manage to capture the next-gen G90 testing on public roads. This time around, we get to see a heavily camouflaged prototype with two engineers or test pilots onboard driving the big sedan somewhere in Germany. The amount of camouflage is still huge and there are fake body panels at the back creating a deceptive form for the boot lit.

Gallery: Next-gen Genesis G90 new spy photos

11 Photos

However, even the additional panels are not able to obstruct our view of the G90’s stylish profile with a large C-pillar and a conventional sedan shape at the back. We are happy to see the proportions of the G90 will remain very traditional for a sedan and combined with the long wheelbase, they give the vehicle a very stately overall appearance.

Also worth noting is that some of the exterior panels that were previously camouflaged, including parts of the front fenders and the side mirrors, are now not featuring any kind of disguise. This is a strong indication the development of the new G90 is progressing after the initial winter tests from earlier this year.

The new model should be unveiled before the year’s end in South Korea, which means it could arrive just in time for the 2022 model year in the United States. At this point, it’s not known whether the 5.0-liter V8 version will survive the transition to a new generation, although there are reports sending positive signals. A 3.5-liter twin-turbo option is expected to become the most popular choice, sending power to the rear wheels as standard or, optionally, to both axles.