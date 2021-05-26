"Time flies" might sound like a cliché, but it does begin to make sense when you take into consideration the Huracan Super Trofeo was unveiled nearly seven years ago. Lamborghini introduced the EVO version of its track-only V10 machine about three years later, and now, the race car competing in the dedicated Super Trofeo championship is getting a second update.

Aptly named the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2, the new creation from Lamborghini's motorsport division will race beginning with the 2022 season. The main priority during development was to fine-tune the aerodynamics to make the body even sleeker than it already was. Slimmer LED lights at the front and rear have also been installed, complete with the brand's hexagonal design theme.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2

23 Photos

The front spoiler lip merges with the carbon fiber fins to bridge a visual connection with the Super Trofeo Omologata, the ultimate road-legal Huracan currently seeking to set a Nürburgring lap record. Newly developed air curtain intakes optimize airflow even more than before, much like the carbon fiber rear wing (probably) still visible from the Moon. Look closer at the frame surrounding the taillights and you'll see a bit of Countach inspiration.

There's more to the EVO2 than the revised aerodynamic package as Lamborghini Squadra Corse has also made changes to the body panels. For example, plastic materials have been replaced with carbon fiber for the side member paneling and the rear appendages. As for the rear fenders, they're now made out of a single element that includes a section of the side spoiler to create a smoother area.

Peeking through the front wheels are chunkier steel discs, now measuring 390 mm or 10 mm more than on the Huracan Evo. The calipers have also been modified and boast pads with a larger surface area for better braking performance. As for the glorious 5.2-liter engine, the naturally aspirated V10 continues to send 612 horsepower to the rear wheels via a six-speed sequential gearbox.

Lamborghini will have the Huracan Super Trofeo EVO2 on display during the second round of the Super Trofeo Europe series in Le Castellet, France at the Paul Ricard track on May 28. Pricing for the European market kicks off at €250,000 ($306,000) before taxes and those who own the Evo version will be able to get a conversion kit to EVO2 specifications from early next year.

Since the Huracan Super Trofeo's launch in 2014, Lamborghini has built more than 400 examples and Squadra Corse believes the EVO2's release will fuel the race car's popularity to reach 500 units in a few years.