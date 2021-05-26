Imagine being at a graduation party and leaving at about 1:30 AM in the morning with your teenager buddy. Driving your white Chevrolet Malibu, something unexpected happens and you totally lose control of the sedan. A few seconds later, you end up on the roof of a nearby house. Or, rather, inside the bedroom while a couple is sleeping.

It may sound too crazy to happen in real life but that’s what two teenagers experienced while returning from a graduation party this last weekend. Their Malibu reportedly swerved off the road, hit a tree, and then hit the fence around a house in Eureka, Missouri. The fence somehow reacted as a giant spring and launched the car “saucering through the air end-over-end,” and into the house.

Gallery: Chevy Mailubi crashes into a bedroom

3 Photos

Fortunately, no one was hurt during this bizarre accident - the two teenagers walked out of the car with minor injuries, while the couple didn’t get hit by the car directly as it was sleeping about ten feet away from where the Malibu crashed. Phew!

A video by local news channel Fox2 (attached at the top of this page) shows the aftermath of the crash. The bed where the family was sleeping is literally just a few steps away from the point where the white sedan entered the house. Seriously, it’s a whole miracle no one was hurt during the nasty crash.

According to Jalopnik, one of the homeowners even had to put out a small fire, though, thankfully, everything was under control in a few minutes. There are no reports of charges for the young driver and his passenger and it’s up to the insurance companies now to clean up the mess.