Audi’s E-Tron GT and RS E-Tron GT electric sedans may be getting a lot of the limelight as of late, but Audi does offer another EV – the E-Tron SUV. It’s available in the regular boxy flavor or the sportier E-Tron Sportback trim, though both are getting a modest visual makeover with a new Black Edition pack for the S Line E-Tron models. According to the company, pre-sales have started in Germany and in other European markets.

The Black Edition is like any other that’s out there, adding black trim inside and out to give the model a more sinister look. For the E-Tron, those upgrades include a black Singleframe grille, black Audi and E-Tron badges, and black side-mirror caps. Audi also swaps in 21-inch black wheels that get a dash of color thanks to the orange brake calipers, which is a color that finds its way inside, too. Audi also tints the rear passenger windows. The E-Tron Black Edition is available in Chronos gray, Glacier white, and Mythos black.

Gallery: Audi E-Tron And E-Tron Sportback Black Edition

7 Photos

Inside, the black sport seats get orange contrast stitching, which is also used on the armrests. The color also makes its way to the bright seatbelts that stand out in the dark interior. Seat and door inlays feature the new Dinamica material – a breathable microfiber made from 45 percent recycled polyester. Audi also offers the interior in Valcona leather.

The Black Edition package is available on both the E-Tron 50 Quattro and E-Tron 55 Quattro models. The 50 packs 308 horsepower (230 kilowatts), while the 55 model produces 402 hp (300 kW). The package appears to be only available in Europe for now, which costs an additional €2,250 ($2,755) over the standard E-Tron S Line. The 50 starts at €79,350 ($97,188) with the 55 being a bit more expensive at €91,750 ($112,376).