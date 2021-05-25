After months of referring to these camouflaged Bronco test vehicles as Warthog, there's mounting evidence that the amped-up off-roader will wear Raptor badges after all. We have a set of brand new spy photos showing a camouflaged Bronco in crystal clear detail, but more importantly, we have word from our spy sources that Ford will indeed call this the Bronco Raptor.

Of course, Ford isn't ready to confirm anything just yet so this is still very much a rumor. It's a rumor that's also complicated with evidence that supports the Warthog name as well. In late 2020 an email surfaced from a Ford supplier that specifically mentioned Bronco Warthog. Now, our spy photo sources have a source close to Ford that confirms the Raptor name for Bronco. Yes, it's a source-of-a-source but it's been a reliable source in the past, and it is the second such report we've had in the past 24 hours. Still, in the spirit of full disclosure, take it all with a grain of salt.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Raptor New Spy Photos

20 Photos

That said, let's take a look at these new spy shots because they are some of the best we've seen. This particular Bronco Warthog Raptor still wears heavy camouflage, but the images are crisp and close so we can see plenty of detail. The widebody fenders are hidden, but the photos give us a new appreciation for just how wide this off-roader will be. We also get a great look at the upgraded suspension for both the front and rear, and the camera also zooms in on the grille. Our photographer says there's bold FORD lettering behind the covers, just like you see on Raptor versions of the F-150 and Ranger. Unfortunately, we can't quite see it here.

Whether this bad boy Bronco is called Raptor or Warthog, it should be an epic machine off the beaten path. Lest we forget, Ford technically introduced the new Bronco as a Baja racer back in 2019. No doubt that technology is baked into Bronco to some degree at least, more so with the version we see here. All our questions should be answered soon enough, as a reveal should happen later this year.