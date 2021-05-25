Diesel performance cars never became a hot segment in the United States like in Europe. This video allows us to see what American drivers are missing by not being able to buy these models.

The Volkswagen Golf GTD is the most expensive of the bunch with a price in the UK of £32,845 ($46,432 at current exchange rates). It has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel that makes 200 horsepower (149 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters). A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic sends the power to the front wheels.

The Skoda Octavia vRS has the same powertrain as the GTD, but it's a bit less expensive at £32,265 ($45,612). It's also a wagon rather than a five-door hatchback, so there is a bit more room on the inside but with increased weight.

Finally, the BMW 120d has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel making 190 hp (142 kW) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters). An eight-speed automatic sends the power to the front wheels. This model costs £32,605 ($46,087).

In the first drag race, the VW cruises to an easy victory, and the real race is between the Skoda and BMW. The 120d gets a bad start, and the Octavia vRS pulls ahead.

Because of the issues with the BMW, they run the race again. There's a clear difference, and the 120d actually pulls ahead at the start. However, it can't hold the lead. The final results are the same as the first time with the VW in the lead.

In a 50-mph (80-kph) roll in the comfort driving mode, the BMW takes an early lead. The VW slowly pulls ahead. Then, the Skoda narrowly passes the 120d, too.

Repeating the race with the vehicles in sport mode has a surprising result. The Skoda and VW are side by side for most the run. Then, the Octavia narrowly pulls ahead to score a victory.