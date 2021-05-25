The 2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible xDrive debuts with a long name for a model that allows for speedy, open-roof driving even in inclement weather conditions. It marks the first time all-wheel-drive being available on the M4 Convertible. Prices start at $86,300 (plus $995 for destination), and sales begin in October.

The droptop M4 Competition shares the same S58B30T0 3.0-liter, twin-turbo inline-six engine as in the coupe and M3 sedan. It makes 503 horsepower (375 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (649 pound-feet). The power runs through an eight-speed automatic gearbox to the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. There are selectable 4WD, 4WD Sport, and 2WD settings depending on what experience the driver is looking for.

This setup gets the new M4 Competition Convertible xDrive to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.6 seconds. The top speed is limited to 155 mph (249 kph), or the optional M Driver’s Package pushes that number to 174 mph (280 kph).

The obvious thing that sets this model apart from the coupe is the retracting fabric roof. The top opens and closes within 18 seconds at speeds up to 31 mph (50 kph). It's 40 percent lighter than the folding hardtop than the previous-gen M4 Convertible. The design uses large panel bows and a flush-fitting glass rear window so that there's a coupe-like roofline when closed.

Aesthetically, the M4 Competition Convertible xDrive looks largely the same as the current 4 Series droptop, except with some bits from the M division to lend a sportier appearance. The changes include a black surround for those ginormous kidney grilles and large openings in the lower fascia. There are also more prominent side sills and a big rear diffuser with two pairs of circular tailpipes.

The model comes standard with forged wheels that have a 19-inch diameter in front and a 20-inch diameter in the back. The brakes are six-piston fixed-calipers with 14.96-inches (380 millimeters) rotors in front and single-piston floating-calipers with 14.57-inch (370-millimeter) discs. As an option, there are ceramic rotors that are 15.75 inches (400 millimeters) in front and 14.96 inches (380 millimeters) at the rear.

Inside, drivers look at a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch infotainment screen that runs on the iDrive 7.0 operating system. The standard sport seats are heated and come with Merino leather upholstery. M Carbon bucket seats are an option and use CFRP to shed 21 pounds in comparison to the standard chairs.