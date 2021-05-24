Let us start this article by posing a question to you, dear reader. Should you find yourself on a completely empty stretch of straight, unrestricted highway, is there any possible way you could not floor the throttle on whatever it is you're driving? That's the scenario depicted in this new video from AutoTopNL, though instead of a zippy supercar the vehicle in question is an SUV. Bummer.

Actually, it's not a bummer at all. That's because we're dealing with a Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography that packs a 550-horsepower (410-kilowatt) supercharged 5.0-liter V8 under the hood. In stock trim, this people mover seriously moves, hitting 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and continuing to a top speed of 174 mph. However, this isn't a stock Velar – it's tuned by Manhart so power is up to 600 hp (447 kW) and the exhaust is gloriously upgraded to emit a veritable V8 concert. We reported on Manhart's upfit to the Velar back in 2020, but hearing the exhaust in action gives us a whole new appreciation for this muscular SUV.

The changes have more than just an aural effect, too. With a blissfully empty stretch of autobahn in the foreground, the Range Rover effortlessly sails past its 170-mph top speed. That translates to 274 km/h as we see on the speedometer, which continues to rise to 283 km/h (176 mph) before the driver lifts to avoid blowing a slower car completely off the highway. The second run sees no such hesitation, with the SUV finally meeting an aerodynamic speed limit of 296 km/h, or 184 mph. That's not bad for anything, never mind something devoted to carrying groups of people and their things from place to place.

To emphasize Manhart's exhaust upgrades, the video wraps up with the favorite pastime of every speed-loving petrolhead. As the Range Rover passes under a bridge, the driver completely opens the taps with the windows down. A throaty V8 scream echoes off the walls, and suddenly, all is well with the world. Yes, electric power has all kinds of advantages when it comes to performance and maintenance, but we will miss that sound.