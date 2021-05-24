Genesis loves to stretch things out. We first saw the new GV70 way back in October 2020, when the covers were lifted both outside and in. Technical details like engines and power didn't arrive until December 2020, and now we know how much the GV70 will cost interested buyers residing in the United States.

The least expensive GV70 starts at an even $41,000. For that, you get all-wheel-drive with a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) under the hood. It's also loaded with a bevy of standard driver safety and assist systems, not to mention LED lights front and rear, heated seats, a digital cockpit with an 8-inch digital instrument display, and a 14.5-inch center screen. An eight-speed automatic transmission manages engine power for all GV70 variants including the V6.

From there, the $45,000 2.5T Select model adds spiffy wheels, a panoramic roof, aluminum trim, ventilated front seats, an upgraded stereo, and more. The 2.5T Advanced offers even more safety tech and other features for $49,150, with the $52,750 Sport Prestige being the most expensive four-pot GV70 you can buy. At that price, you get full leather on the inside, 21-inch wheels, and even more driver-assist tech.

Gallery: 2022 Genesis GV70

Those seeking more power in the GV70 must start at $52,600 for the 3.5T Standard. The twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 dishes up 375 hp (280 kW) while offering mostly the same features as its 2.5-liter twin. We say mostly because the base V6 version gets higher-end equipment like the panoramic roof, 19-inch wheels, electronically controlled suspension, ventilated seats, and pretty much all the driver-assist systems. Things get a bit fancier in the 3.5T Sport Advanced at $57,600, with the 3.5T serving as the GV70 flagship at $62,500. Here's a quick reference chart to see everything at a glance.

2022 GV70 Trim Level

Price (Excluding $1,045 Destination Charge) 2.5T Standard $41,000 2.5T Select $45,000 2.5T Advanced $49,150 2.5T Sport Prestige $52,750 3.5T Standard $52,600 3.5T Sport Advanced $57,600 3.5T Sport Prestige $62,500

For the record, the GV70's starting price beats luxury competitors from Germany by at least $2,000, while offering more standard gear. The BMW X3 sDrive30i starts at $43,000 with rear-wheel drive and a 248 hp (185 kW) turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. The Mercedes GLC 300 also brings rear-wheel drive and a 2.0-liter engine with 255 hp (190 kW) for $43,200. The Audi Q5 Premium 45 TFSI is perhaps the closest comparison, with its turbo-four generating 261 hp (195 kW) for all four wheels at a cost of $43,300. On the higher end, the GV70 is approximately $2,000 more than its German competition, excluding dedicated performance models.

The GV70 should go on sale later this year, though Genesis hasn't yet offered a specific timeframe.