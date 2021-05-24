The Carabinieri is the division of the Italian military that's responsible for policing the country, and the force has a long historical relationship with Alfa Romeo. As the latest step in this connection is Alfa delivering the first specially equipped Giulia for the Carabinieri's Nuclei Radiomobili patrol units. The force will eventually have a fleet of 1,770 of these vehicles.

Under the hood, there's a 2.0-liter engine with 197 horsepower (147 kilowatts) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. This gets the sedan to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 143 mph (230 kph).

Special sedan

The Carabinieri-spec Giulia gains B4-level armor for the windows and front doors. This is enough to protect against pistol cartridges up to a .44 magnum. There are emergency lights on the roof, and each one has a separate fairing, which makes them look aerodynamic and stylish. There are also flashing lights on the side and LED flashers on the mirrors.

An interesting touch on the inside is that the detention cell can only hold one arrested person. The advantage is that three officers could ride in this Giulia.

An Important Anniversary

The delivery of the new Alfa Romeo Giulia falls exactly 70 years from the date when the first Alfa entered service: this was the 1900 M "Matta." It was followed soon after by the arrival of the 1900 sedan and the consequent birth of the emergency response car of the Carabinieri.

Then came the Giulia in the '60s, followed by the Alfetta, Alfa Romeo 90, Alfa Romeo 75, Alfa Romeo 155, Alfa Romeo 156, and Alfa Romeo 159. In 2016, Alfa Romeo delivered two Giulia Quadrifoglios to the Carabinieri for use in Rome and Milan.