Toyota’s family of Nightshade vehicles is about to grow with the addition of a new member. The Japanese company has released a short teaser video, previewing the Prius Nightshade. The clip at the top of this article doesn’t provide much information, though we already know what to expect to a certain extent.

The Prius Nightshade will become the tenth member of the Nightshade range, joining the already available 4Runner, Avalon, CH-R, Camry, Corolla, Corolla Hatchback, Sequoia, Tacoma, and Tundra. All these models feature a blacked-out exteriors with distinctive colors and other cool little details.

"There's something bold and mysterious in the darkness… stay tuned to discover more!"

The new teaser video previews a similar all-black appearance for the Prius. We see the Toyota badge on the boot lit with a black finish and we can also catch a glimpse of the available exterior color. On the other Nightshade models, there’s a selection of a few different colors, though each model has the black hue as a standard color.

A quick look at the upgrades the other Nightshade models have gives us a good idea of what the Prius Nightshade could feature. The said black Toyota emblem and badges will definitely be part of the package, probably joining new wheels, other black exterior accents, and some interior upgrades. Toyota might even take a step further and offer a modified front grille or a rear diffuser.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Nightshade package should add a few thousand dollars to the Prius’ base price. If we take the CH-R for comparison, the 2021 model year starts at $21,595 and the Nightshade edition costs $24,395. If we apply a similar pricing strategy to the 2021 Prius, the Prius Nightshade should start at about $27,325.