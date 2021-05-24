A fully loaded 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will set you back a little over $90,000 for the Platinum trim with the extended-range battery. At the other end of the spectrum, there's this – the Pro model developed with commercial customers in mind. It complements the E-Transit in the Blue Oval's electric workhorse offerings and kicks off from $39,974 before incentives, which can drive down the effective starting price to as low as $26,974 (in Maine).

The electric pickup comes equipped with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup good for 426 horsepower and 775 pound-feet (1,051 Newton-meters) of torque. Exclusively offered as a SuperCrew model with a 5.5-foot cargo bed, the Lightning Pro with the standard lithium-ion battery has enough juice for an EPA-estimated 230 miles (370 kilometers) of range. Those in need of more oomph and a bigger range can upgrade to the $49,974 version with 563 hp and 300 miles (483 kilometers) between charges. Torque remains unchanged at 775 lb-ft.

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro

12 Photos

Both flavors of the Lightning Pro are available at an additional cost with a Max Trailer Tow Package, which increases the towing capacity to 7,700 pounds for the base model and to 10,000 pounds for the more powerful configuration. For the base truck, Ford is targeting a maximum payload capacity of 2,000 pounds and a lower 1,850 pounds for the extended-range battery model.

One key difference between the two versions is the charging solution as the entry-level model has a 32-amp charger while the other is bundled with an 80-amp charger (optional on the base model). With the upgraded charger, it takes eight hours to fully replenish the extended-range battery from 15 percent. DC fast-charging at 150 kW is supported, in which case 41 minutes are needed to charge from 15 to 80 percent.

Ford is making it easier for commercial buyers to calculate operational costs by developing a digital fleet planning tool that factors in not only purchase and lease costs but also federal and local tax incentives as well as regional fuel and energy costs. The Dearborn marque has done the math and estimates savings of 40 percent over eight years and 100,000 miles compared to a conventionally powered F-150 with the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine.

Fully refundable $100 registrations can be made at Fleet.Ford.com and these will be converted to actual orders from fall, prior to the first deliveries scheduled for next spring.